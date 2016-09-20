The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
GAMESA
Gamesa said on Tuesday it had won an order to install 33 wind
turbines (67.5MW) in Thailand.
DIA
Jefferies, which rates stock in the Spanish supermarket group
DIA as hold, raised its target price for the shares to 5.80
euros from 5.30 euros.
ABERTIS
Citi said it had initiated coverage of Abertis' stock with a buy
rating and a target price of 17.2 euros.
BANCO POPULAR
Spain's Banco Popular has decided to halt the sale of its
private banking unit, after the group's new CEO Pedro Larena
came on board in early September, Cinco Dias reported on
Tuesday.
For today's European market outlook double click on .EU.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please
double click on .IBEX
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box
and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES
For Spanish language market report double click on .MES
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU