EDREAMS
Flight Centre Travel has acquired the corporate
travel businesses owned by Edreams Odigeo.
FLUIDRA
Fluidra has completed its share repurchase program by
acquiring 1.7 million shares, representing 1.49 percent of the
company's share capital.
