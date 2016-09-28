The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
A Brazilian court plans to hold a hearing on Thursday on the
case of a former Telefonica Brasil senior executive who says the
country's No. 1 wireless carrier planted news that she acted to
permit excessive price differences in advertising contracts.
INDRA
Indra said on Wednesday it plans to issue convertible bonds
for 250 million euros, extendable to up to 300 million euro.
PROSEGUR
Prosegur said on Wednesday it will reorganize its business
into operations Prosegur Cash, Prosegur Security and Prosegur
Alarms and is considering listing Prosegur Cash.
TECNICAS REUNIDOS
Goldman Sachs raises to "buy" from "neutral"
IBERDROLA
Exane BNP Paribas raised to "outperform" from "underperform"
with a target price of 7.2 euros per share.
