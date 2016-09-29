The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BANKIA
Spain's bank rescue fund said late on Wednesday it would
look into a merger between Bankia and Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN)
ALMIRALL
Almirall announced on Wednesday positive results from the
phase III trial showing efficacy of dimethyl fumarate, a new
systemic oral drug for patients with chronic plaque psoriasis.
OHL
OHL said on Wednesday it has bought back 23.3 million euros
in bonds with maturity in 2020 and a coupon of 7.625 percent.
