The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Spain's Telefonica said on Thursday it had cancelled a listing of Telxius IPO-TT.MC, its telecom masts business, due to weak investor demand, piling pressure on the group to find other ways to cut its 53 billion euros ($59.59 billion) of debt.

SACYR

Sacyr said on Thursday it had subscribed a financial coverage for oil prices variation on 20 million shares it owns in Spanish oil major Repsol and would book 213 million euros ($238.88 million) from the transaction which it would use to pay down a 1.088 billion euros ($1.22 billion) loan linked to its Repsol stake

CELLNEX

Spanish telecoms mast company Cellnex said on Thursday it had signed with Arcus Infrastructure Partners to buy 100 percent of Shere group, owner of communications towers and wireless sites, for 393 million euros ($440.67 million)

SANTANDER

Banco Santander is expected to adopt more conservative targets in Britain to reflect the immediate impact of the Brexit vote when the Spanish bank updates investors on its strategy on Friday.

