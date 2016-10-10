The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

OHL

Spanish builder OHL has bought the 49 percent of New York-based construction firm Judlau Contracting that it did not already own, Expansion reported on Monday. It said the firm was valued at $144 million in 2010.

ACS

ACS has won a 250 million-euro broadband development contract in New Zealand through its Visionstream unit, ABC newspaper reported.

SANTANDER

Citigroup agreed to sell its consumer business in Argentina to Banco Santander Rio for an undisclosed amount, a day after it sold some of its Brazilian retail banking assets to Itaú Unibanco Holding.

Citi said on Sunday that the sale would include about $1.4 billion of its assets, including credit card, personal loans and retail brokerage business in Argentina.

TELEFONICA

Telefónica Brasil SA said on Sunday that Chief Executive Officer Amos Genish has stepped down citing unspecified personal reasons, leading the country's biggest wireless carrier to move faster with a planned transition.

REPSOL

Spain's Repsol is providing a credit line of up to $1.2 billion to boost oil output at a joint venture it runs with Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, the companies announced late on Friday.

