UPDATE 10-Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds celebrations, congratulations from Kuwait's emir)
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
OHL
Spanish builder OHL has bought the 49 percent of New York-based construction firm Judlau Contracting that it did not already own, Expansion reported on Monday. It said the firm was valued at $144 million in 2010.
ACS
ACS has won a 250 million-euro broadband development contract in New Zealand through its Visionstream unit, ABC newspaper reported.
SANTANDER
Citigroup agreed to sell its consumer business in Argentina to Banco Santander Rio for an undisclosed amount, a day after it sold some of its Brazilian retail banking assets to Itaú Unibanco Holding.
Citi said on Sunday that the sale would include about $1.4 billion of its assets, including credit card, personal loans and retail brokerage business in Argentina.
TELEFONICA
Telefónica Brasil SA said on Sunday that Chief Executive Officer Amos Genish has stepped down citing unspecified personal reasons, leading the country's biggest wireless carrier to move faster with a planned transition.
REPSOL
Spain's Repsol is providing a credit line of up to $1.2 billion to boost oil output at a joint venture it runs with Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, the companies announced late on Friday.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds celebrations, congratulations from Kuwait's emir)
CANNES, France, May 20 Remember the days when AIDS was considered by some to be a "gay plague" and the word "condom" was taboo in polite company?