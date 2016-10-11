UPDATE 2-Former James Bond actor Roger Moore dies aged 89
MADRID Oct 11 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ABERTIS
Spain's Abertis said on Monday it had agreed to sell a 20 percent minority stake in its Chilean unit to the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for 495 million euros.
TELEFONICA
Telefonica on Monday issued notes for 2 billion euros guaranteed with 1.25 billion euros due in 2020 at 0.318 percent coupon at par value and 750 million euros due in 2031 at 1.930 percent coupon at par value.
ACS
Spain's ACS has won a contract to build a tunnel in Canada for 101.5 million euros
