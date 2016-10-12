The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
PESCANOVA
The fishing company has an unsustainable debt of 1.2 billion
euros ($1.3 billion) Chief Executive Ignacio Gonzalez told El
Economista newspaper in an interview. He said the company was
looking to bring in investors including a possible stock market
float.
