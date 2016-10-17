The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

COLONIAL

Colonial said on Monday it has acquired 15.09 percent of Axiare for 12.5 euros per share, or around 130 million euros.

IBERDROLA

Iberdrola on Friday reported Q3 total energy production at 31,477 GWh, down 3.1 percent versus last year, with an installed capacity of 44,544 MW at end-September.

DIA

Deutsche Bank starts with "buy" and a 6.2 euro target price

BANKIA

Spanish newspapers published emails from a Bank of Spain supervisor over the week-end showing he had issued warnings that the state-rescued bank was inviable before it was listed in 2011, potentially boosting hopes from those investors who have not yet been paid back to recoup their money.

ENAGAS

Enagas on Friday said it had signed a deal to increase its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Peru (TgP) to 28.94 percent from 25.98 percent for $65 million.

