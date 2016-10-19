BRIEF-Windtree Therapeutics recieves $0.9 mln as part of NIH grant
* Windtree receives sbir grant in continued support of aerosurf® phase 2b clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ABENGOA
A leading bankrupt subsidiary of Abengoa SA won U.S. court approval on Wednesday to join a $10 billion debt-restructuring agreement in Spain, a week before a deadline for the renewable energy firm to secure creditor support for the plan.
REPSOL
Spanish oil major Repsol said it has no interest in investing in Argentina again following the 2012 nationalization of its energy firm, despite the new business-friendly government of President Mauricio Macri.
CELLNEX
Spanish telecoms masts group Cellnex has approached Iliad about renting out infrastructure to the French company when it becomes the fourth mobile network operator in Italy, Cellnex Chief Executive Tobias Martinez said on Tuesday.
MERLIN PROPERTIES
Moody's said on Tuesday it had assigned a first-time long term issuer rating of Baa2 to the Spanish real estate firm.
VIDRALA
Vidrala reported 9-month net profit of 53.8 million euros and EBIDTA of 129.6 million euros.
IAG
Credit Suisse raises to "outperform" from "neutral" with a target price of 469 pence.
* Jeld-Wen holding, inc. Announces launch of secondary offering of common stock