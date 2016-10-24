Tech, banks help European stocks edge up
MADRID Oct 24 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
FCC
Spain's FCC said on Monday it had suspended the bond conversion process announced in October.
HISPANIA
Hispania said on Monday it had bought real estate for 32 million euros in Madrid to develop office space.
FERROVIAL
The British government will make a decision on Tuesday about where to allow airport expansion in south east England, transport minister Chris Grayling said on Sunday.
Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial is Heathrow Airport's largest shareholder.
PRISA
Prisa reported on Friday nine-month EBITDA down 1.6 pct at 198.8 million euros versus 202.0 million euros year ago
ACS
ACS affiliate Hochtief says ViA6West consortium-made up of HOCHTIEF PPP Solutions, DIF Infrastructure IV and JOHANN BUNTE Bauunternehmung-has won a contract in the area of federal highway construction with project volume of 1.3 billion euros.
