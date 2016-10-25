The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
REALIA
Realia said on Tuesday it had launched a capital increase
worth 147.2 million euros through a share issue.
DIA
Spanish discount grocer DIA DIDA.MC on Tuesday said
like-for-like sales in Spain and Portugal, rose 1.3 percent in
the third quarter year on year, while net profit rose to 47.7
million euros, up 17.2 percent in the same period.
ABENGOA
A bankrupt U.S. subsidiary of Spanish renewable energy
company Abengoa SA disclosed on Monday how much money creditors
will recover under its plan to exit Chapter 11 while questions
loomed over its parent's race to avoid its own bankruptcy in
Spain.
Separately, Abengoa has received enough support from its
creditors and bond holders to continue with its restructuring
plan and avoid liquidation, el Confidencial reported citing
sources close to the deal.
