BRIEF-Comcast increases internet speeds for California customers
* Comcast increases internet speeds for California customers at no additional cost
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ABENGOA
Abengoa said late on Tuesday that it had the provisional support of over 75 percent of its creditors for its debt restructuring deal.
AENA
The Spanish airports operator posted net profit of 944 million euros for the first nine months of the year, slightly above expectations.
SANTANDER
Spain's Banco Santander on Wednesday posted a 1 percent rise in third-quarter net profit from a year earlier, above analysts' forecasts and helped by strong business in its key Brazilian market.
BANKIA, ABERTIS, IBERDROLA, FCC , ACERINOX, RED ELECTRICA
The Spanish companies are due to report results for the first nine months of 2016 before the market opens.
FERROVIAL, MEDIASET
The companies are due to report results for the first nine months of the year after the market closes.
