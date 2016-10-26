The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ABENGOA

Abengoa said late on Tuesday that it had the provisional support of over 75 percent of its creditors for its debt restructuring deal.

AENA

The Spanish airports operator posted net profit of 944 million euros for the first nine months of the year, slightly above expectations.

SANTANDER

Spain's Banco Santander on Wednesday posted a 1 percent rise in third-quarter net profit from a year earlier, above analysts' forecasts and helped by strong business in its key Brazilian market.

BANKIA, ABERTIS, IBERDROLA, FCC , ACERINOX, RED ELECTRICA

The Spanish companies are due to report results for the first nine months of 2016 before the market opens.

FERROVIAL, MEDIASET

The companies are due to report results for the first nine months of the year after the market closes.

