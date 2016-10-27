MADRID Oct 27 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday.
BBVA
BBVA posted a net profit of 965 million euros ($1.05 billion) in
the third-quarter, above analysts' forecasts and helped by
strong business in its key Mexican market.
TELEFONICA
Spanish telecoms group Telefonica, under pressure to cut its
debt after the sale of its British business O2 was blocked by
regulators, said on Thursday it was cutting its dividend for
this year and next.
BANKIA
Spain's incoming government plans to ask Brussels for more time
to privatize bailed out banks such as Bankia, beyond 2017, El
Confidencial reported on Thursday.
VISCOFAN, FLUIDRA
The two companies are due to release earnings for the first nine
months of the year on Thursday.
FERROVIAL
Ferrovial said late on Wednesday its net profit fell 42.2
percent in the first nine months of the year to 279 million
euros ($304 million), partly as a result of currency swings.
MEDIASET
Mediaset Espana said late on Wednesday its nine month net profit
was 131.8 million euros, beating a Reuters poll of analysts.
($1 = 0.9172 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah White)