MADRID Oct 27 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: BBVA BBVA posted a net profit of 965 million euros ($1.05 billion) in the third-quarter, above analysts' forecasts and helped by strong business in its key Mexican market. TELEFONICA Spanish telecoms group Telefonica, under pressure to cut its debt after the sale of its British business O2 was blocked by regulators, said on Thursday it was cutting its dividend for this year and next.

BANKIA Spain's incoming government plans to ask Brussels for more time to privatize bailed out banks such as Bankia, beyond 2017, El Confidencial reported on Thursday. VISCOFAN, FLUIDRA The two companies are due to release earnings for the first nine months of the year on Thursday.

FERROVIAL Ferrovial said late on Wednesday its net profit fell 42.2 percent in the first nine months of the year to 279 million euros ($304 million), partly as a result of currency swings.

MEDIASET Mediaset Espana said late on Wednesday its nine month net profit was 131.8 million euros, beating a Reuters poll of analysts.