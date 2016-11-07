The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ERCROS
Ercros said on Monday that nine-month revenue fell to 467.1
million euros from 473.5 million euros a month earlier while net
profit rose to 27.3 million euros from 5.9 million euros
previously.
ALMIRALL
Almirall said on Monday that nine-month Ebitda rose 6.5
percent from a year earlier to 183.8 million euros while net
profit was up 41.2 percent in the same period.
POPULAR :
The bank said late on Friday that it had agreed in principle
with unions the terms of 2,592 job cuts.
ENERGY SECTOR:
The group of funds First State-CPPIB has entered the fray
alongside the Chinese sovereign wealth fund CIC, Allianz and
infrastructure investor Borealias for Spanish gas distributor
Redexis, El Economista reported on Saturday without citing
sources.
