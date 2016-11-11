The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
CODERE
Codere reported on Friday nine-month core profit or 137
million euros, down from 196.3 million euros a year earlier.
IAG
Berenberg starts with "buy" rating, 595 pence price target.
GAMESA
Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa raised on Thursday for the
second time in a year its 2016 sales and earnings targets, after
reporting a 63 percent jump in net profit in the first nine
months supported by a strong order book from emerging markets.
SAETA YIELD
Saeta Yield reported on Thursday nine-month EBITDA up at
151.5 million euros versus 125.0 million euros year
ago.
GRUPO SAN JOSE
Grupo San Jose reported on Thursday 9-month net profit of
6.4 million euros versus 3.6 million euros year ago.
TALGO
Talgo said on Friday nine-month net profit was 44.1 million
euros, down from 50.7 million euros a year earlier.
HISPANIA
Hispania is also due to report nine-month earning on Friday.
