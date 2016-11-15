BRIEF-Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Yelp, cuts share stake in Chemours Co
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MERLIN
Merlin reported on Monday 9-month gross rents of 229.5 million euros versus 139.4 million euros year ago.
OHL
OHL posted a 94 percent drop in nine-month net profit after the market closed on Monday, and pledged to continue selling off its assets to lower its debt.
ABENGOA
Spanish energy firm Abengoa reported a nine-month net loss of 5.4 billion euros on Monday, the week after a court signed off on its debt restructuring plan which should allow it to avoid bankruptcy.
INDRA
Indra said on Monday nine-month net profit was 48 million euros versus loss 561 million euros year ago and reiterated its 2016 growth forecasts.
ACS
ACS said on Monday nine-Month net profit was 570 million euros versus 574 million euros year ago.
