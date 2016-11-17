The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

EBRO FOODS

Spanish brewery Damm is launching a bonds issue exchangeable for Ebro Foods SA shares in the amount of up to 250 million euros ($267.3 million) with a maturity in 2023

ELECNOR

Elecnor has won a contract in consortium with Bolivia's Emias to build two solar plants in Bolivia for 65.4 million euros ($69.9 million)

