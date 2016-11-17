BRIEF-Shanghai Challenge Textile to buy 5.45 pct stake in agricultural sci-tech firm
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
EBRO FOODS
Spanish brewery Damm is launching a bonds issue exchangeable for Ebro Foods SA shares in the amount of up to 250 million euros ($267.3 million) with a maturity in 2023
ELECNOR
Elecnor has won a contract in consortium with Bolivia's Emias to build two solar plants in Bolivia for 65.4 million euros ($69.9 million)
May 22 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Kai as president and Chen Lele as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/11YfwH Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)