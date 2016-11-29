The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MERLIN
Spain's Merlin has sold retail asset Grande Armee in Paris
to Deka for 58.5 million euros.
INDRA, TECNOCOM
Indra said on Tuesday it had presented a takeover offer for
Tecnocom at 4.25 euros/share. Share trading in
Indra and Tecnocom has been suspended following the
announcement.
GAMESA
HSBC resumes with "buy" and 24 euros per share.
REE, ENAGAS
Goldman Sachs cuts its stance on both REE and Enagas to
"neutral" from "buy".
PARQUES REUNIDOS
Parques Reunidos said full year core profit fell 2.9 percent
from a year earlier to 188.4 million euros.
