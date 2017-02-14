BRIEF-JSS to merge with swimming school operation firm
* Says it signs a merger agreement with a Hyogo-based company, which is engaged in swimming school operation business, on May 27
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
PARQUES REUNIDOS
Parques Reunidos said on Tuesday it had agreed to refinance 575 million euros in syndicated debt with better conditions
ENAGAS
Enagas said full-year net profit was 417.2 million euros compared to 412.7 million euros a year earlier.
CEMENTOS PORTLAND
Share trading in Cementos Portland will be suspended as of Feb. 14, the company said on Monday.
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share