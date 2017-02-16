WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
ROVI
Laboratorios Rovi said full-year net profit was 26.1 million euro, up from 19.8 million euros a year earlier.
DURO FELGUERA
Duro Felguera said on Wednesday it has created a consortium with Siemens Energy Inc and Siemens SA (Argentina) for two contracts in Argentina for a total of $108.5 million.
GAMESA
Gamesa said on Thursday it had won a contract to supply wind turbines with a combined capacity of 278 MW in India.
TREASURY
Spain's Treasury plans to issue between 4 billion and 5 billion euros of debt at a triple bond auction on Thursday.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.