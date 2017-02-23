The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
REE
Power grid operator Red Electrica said on Thursday that 2016
net profit was 636.9 million euros compared to 606.0 million
euros a year earlier.
TELEFONICA
Spanish telecoms group Telefonica on Thursday reported a
14.3 percent rise in full-year core profit, helped by an
improving underlying business and lower restructuring costs
which more than offset negative currency effects.
GLOBAL DOMINION
Dominion said on Thursday that 2016 net profit was 21.5
million euros after 17 million euros a year earlier.
REPSOL
Spain's Repsol on Thursday reported a 3.8 percent rise in
2016 adjusted net profit to 1.92 billion euros, boosted by
recovering oil prices and lower exploration costs which more
than compensated declining refining margins.
DIA
Spanish discount grocer Dia said on Thursday full-year 2016
adjusted core profit was 625.1 million euros compared to 602.6
million euros a year earlier.
