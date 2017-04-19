The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ABERTIS

Abertis said early on Wednesday a meeting took place between Abertis and Atlantia executives in which Atlantia shared its preliminary ideas on the structure of a potential takeover of the Spanish company.

On Tuesday, a source told Reuters Atlantia was looking at the possibility of making a bid for Abertis in a deal that would create an industry giant with a market value of more than 35 billion euros.

An Abertis trading suspension will be lifted at 0830.

SANTANDER

Spain's Santander said on Tuesday it had raised 750 million euros by selling perpetual bonds which are convertible into ordinary shares if the bank's capital cushion slips below a certain level.

ANTENA 3

Deutsche Bank cuts to "sell" from "hold" with a target price of 9 euros from 10 euros.

DIA

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA said on Tuesday it had entered into agreement with Eroski with to create a joint venture, Red Libra Trading Services SL, for negotiation of their own brands.

