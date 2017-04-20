BRIEF-Wodkan shareholders to vote on FY 2016 div of 0.15 zloty/shr
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.15 ZLOTY PER SHARE ON JUNE 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ACERINOX
Goldman Sachs cuts to "neutral" from "buy"
ABERTIS
Citigroup cuts to "neutral" while Deutsche Bank cuts to "hold" from "buy"
CELLNEX
Deutsche Bank starts with "buy" with a 19 euro per share price target
TREASURY
The Treasury aims to sell between 4.5 and 5.5 billion euros in an auction of four bonds.
PARQUES REUNIDOS
Barclays cuts to "underweight" from "overweight"
ISOLUX IPO-ISOL.MC
Bolivia's government said on Wednesday it had rescinded contracts to build a road and a dam with Spain's Corsan-Corviam, a subsidiary of Isolux Corsan SA, pulling contractual guarantees for more than $150 million.
ANTENA 3
Antena 3 said on Thursday that first quarter net profit slipped slightly to 28.4 million euros from 28.6 million euros a year earlier.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.15 ZLOTY PER SHARE ON JUNE 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 26 Sainsbury's, Britain's second largest supermarket group, is in the early stages of examining a takeover bid for wholesaler Palmer & Harvey (P&H), Sky News reported.