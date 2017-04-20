The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ACERINOX

Goldman Sachs cuts to "neutral" from "buy"

ABERTIS

Citigroup cuts to "neutral" while Deutsche Bank cuts to "hold" from "buy"

CELLNEX

Deutsche Bank starts with "buy" with a 19 euro per share price target

TREASURY

The Treasury aims to sell between 4.5 and 5.5 billion euros in an auction of four bonds.

PARQUES REUNIDOS

Barclays cuts to "underweight" from "overweight"

ISOLUX IPO-ISOL.MC

Bolivia's government said on Wednesday it had rescinded contracts to build a road and a dam with Spain's Corsan-Corviam, a subsidiary of Isolux Corsan SA, pulling contractual guarantees for more than $150 million.

ANTENA 3

Antena 3 said on Thursday that first quarter net profit slipped slightly to 28.4 million euros from 28.6 million euros a year earlier.

