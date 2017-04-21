The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ABERTIS

Spanish toll-road company Abertis said it had agreed to buy 5.1 percent in Holding d'Infrastructures de Transport (HIT), which holds 100 percent of Sanef from investment fund FFP Invest for 238 million euros.

As a result of the transaction, Abertis will reach up to 94.9 percent in the holding company.

GAS NATURAL

Société Générale has raised its recommendation for the gas company to 'buy' from 'hold'.

ROVI

Rovi announced a net profit of 6.4 million euros ($6.86 million) in the first quarter of the year versus 9.4 million euros in the same period a year ago

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on

($1 = 0.9327 euros) (Madrid newsroom +34 91 585 2167 madrid.newsroom@reuters.com ; )