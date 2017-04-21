The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ABERTIS
Spanish toll-road company Abertis said it had
agreed to buy 5.1 percent in Holding d'Infrastructures de
Transport (HIT), which holds 100 percent of Sanef from
investment fund FFP Invest for 238 million euros.
As a result of the transaction, Abertis will reach up to
94.9 percent in the holding company.
GAS NATURAL
Société Générale has raised its recommendation for the gas
company to 'buy' from 'hold'.
ROVI
Rovi announced a net profit of 6.4 million euros ($6.86
million) in the first quarter of the year versus 9.4 million
euros in the same period a year ago
