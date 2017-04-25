The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ENAGAS
Engas said on Tuesday that first quarter global integration
net profit was 156.3 million euros versus 101.2 million euros
year ago.
PROSEGUR
HSBC resumes with "buy" rating and 7.3 euros price target
PROSEGUR CASH
HSBC starts with "buy" rating and 2.75 euros price target
IBERIA
Spanish airline Iberia could open a new early retirement
program for 1,000 workers by June, depending on the outcome of
prior talks with unions, Chief Executive Officer Luis Gallego
said on Monday.
BIONATURIS
Bionaturis has been granted a license agreement for BNT005
vaccine against canine visceral leishmaniasis in Argentina and
Paraguay
GRIFOLS
Oddo Securities starts with "buy" and 28.5 euros price
target
REE
Deutsche Bank cuts to "hold" from "buy"
COLONIAL
Inmo, the real estate company of the Puig family, said on
Monday that it had bought 4.7 percent of Inmobiliaria Colonial.
NEINOR
Credit Suisse said on Monday it had bought 4,014,687
ordinary shares of Neinor Homes at 16.46 euros per share,
exercising the over-allotment 'green-shoe' option granted to the
placing entities.
