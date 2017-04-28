The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
CAIXABANK
Spain's Caixabank posted on Friday a 48 pct rise in
first-quarter profit from a year before, in its first results to
include Portuguese lender BPI, which it took over in
February.
BANKIA
Spain's state-owned lender Bankia BKIA.MC posted on Friday a
28 percent rise in first-quarter profit from a year earlier
after a fall in lending income was offset by a jump in trading
gains.
BANCO SABADELL
Spain's Banco Sabadell on Friday posted a 14 percent fall in
first-quarter net profit due to higher loan loss
provisions.
AENA
Citigroup has raised its target price for AENA to 154 euros
from 143 euros
AMADEUS
Deutsche Bank has raised its target price to 55 euros from
49 euros
GAS NATURAL
Exane BNP Paris has cut its recommendation on the gas
company to 'underperform' from 'neutral'.
CELLNEX
Cellnex posted on Friday a net profit of 11 million euros
versus in the first quarter
