The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CAIXABANK

Spain's Caixabank posted on Friday a 48 pct rise in first-quarter profit from a year before, in its first results to include Portuguese lender BPI, which it took over in February.

BANKIA

Spain's state-owned lender Bankia BKIA.MC posted on Friday a 28 percent rise in first-quarter profit from a year earlier after a fall in lending income was offset by a jump in trading gains.

BANCO SABADELL

Spain's Banco Sabadell on Friday posted a 14 percent fall in first-quarter net profit due to higher loan loss provisions.

AENA

Citigroup has raised its target price for AENA to 154 euros from 143 euros

AMADEUS

Deutsche Bank has raised its target price to 55 euros from 49 euros

GAS NATURAL

Exane BNP Paris has cut its recommendation on the gas company to 'underperform' from 'neutral'.

CELLNEX

Cellnex posted on Friday a net profit of 11 million euros versus in the first quarter

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on

(Madrid newsroom +34 91 585 2167 madrid.newsroom@reuters.com )