The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

GAMESA

Gamesa said on Tuesday it had appointed Markus Tacke as it's new CEO after the company's merger with Siemens.

PROSEGUR

Prosegur said on Tuesday net profit was 40.3 million euros down from 47.7 million euros a year earlier.

ACS

S&Ps assigned ACS a BBB rating on Tuesday with "stable" outlook.

CLINICA BAVIERA

Aier Eye International has requested authorisation to launch a takeover bid for Clinica Baviera for 10.35 euros per share.

REALIA

Realia reported net profit of 5.2 million euros on Monday, down from 58.6 million euros a year earlier.

REIG JOFRE

Reig Jofre said on Monday first quarter net profit was 2.1 million euros, slightly above the 2.0 million euros reported a year earlier.

ENDESA

Endesa said on Tuesday first quarter net profit was 253 million euros, down from 342 million euros a year earlier.

APPLUS

Applus said on Tuesday said first quarter adjusted EBITDA was 37.4 million euros, down slightly from 38.2 million euros a year earlier.

