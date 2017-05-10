The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
SAETA YIELD
Saeta Yield said on Wednesday its first quarter net profit
was 1.3 million euros after a loss of 1.3 million euros a year
earlier
FERSA
Fersa said on Tuesday first quarter net profit was 589,000
euros after a loss of 983,000 a year earlier.
GAMESA
Gamesa will report first quarter earnings on Wednesday after
the market closes.
TELEFONICA
Telefonica Brasil SA reported a 13 percent rise
in recurring net income on Tuesday, citing rigorous cost
controls and accelerating demand for mobile and data services
despite a sluggish economic recovery.
