MADRID, June 8 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
IBERDROLA
Iberdrola said on Thursday that Neoenergia, a Latin American
company in which it has a stake, will absorb the businesses of
Elektro. It said that the resulting unit may then be listed.
SANTANDER
Shareholders who lost money in Santander's rescue of Banco
Popular are grouping together to mull legal action, El Mundo
reported on Thursday.
COLONIAL
Property company Colonial will enter the Ibex 35 index on June
19.
REPSOL
The oil company said late on Wednesday it would pay 0.426 euros
gross per right under its scrip dividend program.
SACYR, MELIA
The companies are holding their annual shareholder meetings on
Thursday.
For today's European market outlook double click on .EU.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please
double click on .IBEX
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box
and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES
For Spanish language market report double click on .MES
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU
($1 = 0.8875 euros)