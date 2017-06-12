The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

LIBERANK

The Spanish stock market regulator CNMV said on Monday it would ban short sales on trading stocks of Liberbank LBK.MC initially for one month

The stock regulator said this measure was taken after considering the recent stock performance of Liberbank in the aftermath of Banco Popular's rescue by the Single Resolution Board.

AMPER

Amper announced on Monday it had acquired a 78 percent stake in Nervion

(Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)