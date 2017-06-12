BRIEF-Synnex qtrly earnings per share $1.83
* Synnex Corporation reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
LIBERANK
The Spanish stock market regulator CNMV said on Monday it would ban short sales on trading stocks of Liberbank LBK.MC initially for one month
The stock regulator said this measure was taken after considering the recent stock performance of Liberbank in the aftermath of Banco Popular's rescue by the Single Resolution Board.
AMPER
Amper announced on Monday it had acquired a 78 percent stake in Nervion
* Tribune Media Company announces successful consent solicitation with respect to its 5.875% senior notes due 2022