BRIEF-CVB Financial appoints Rodrigo Guerra Jr. to its board
* CVB Financial Corp - appointment of Rodrigo Guerra Jr. as a board member effective July 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
GAMESA
Societe Generale cuts to "hold" from "buy"
BANKIA
Barclays cuts to "underweight" from "equal weight" while cutting target price to 3.6 euros from 4 euros.
ABERTIS
Italy's Atlantia on Thursday opened the door to considering a full cash offer for Spain's Abertis, but said for now it still wanted some investors to accept shares in its 16.3 billion-euro bid to buy the Spanish toll road firm.
UNICAJA (IPO-UNIB.MC)
Spanish bank Unicaja is moving ahead with a stock market listing that could raise up to 925 million euros, just days after rival Banco Popular had to be rescued, raising questions over the strength of Spain's banks.
OHL
Shares in OHL Mexico, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, jumped 12 percent after market opening on Thursday after the company on Wednesday announced a tender offer for its stock at 27 pesos per share.
LONDON, June 23 U.S. subscription-based airline Surf Air launched in Europe on Friday as it bids to tap into the frequent flyer market, challenging the continent's traditional airlines with a model of unlimited flights for a monthly fee.