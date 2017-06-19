The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ALMIRALL
Almirall said on Monday it is ready with an authorised
generic of Acticlate that will be introduced to the U.S. market.
REPSOL
Repsol aims to invest 100 million euros in its lubricants
division to grow sales, a company executive said in an interview
in El Economista on Saturday.
MELIA HOTELS
UBS cuts to "neutral" from "buy" and raises price target to
14 euros from 13.6 euros.
MEDIASET
Deutsche Bank cuts to "sell" from "hold" and the target
price to 8.5 euros from 9.5 euros.
AENA
HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy" while raising the target
price to 175 euros from 170 euros.
