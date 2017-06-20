The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Italian broadcaster Mediaset said on Monday it had
acquired an 11.1 percent stake in its pay-TV unit Mediaset
Premium from Spanish telephone group Telefonica.
REPSOL
A consortium of Spain's Repsol and Mexican firm Sierra
Perote made the winning bid for the eleventh shallow water oil
and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil
regulator said.
