The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

UNICAJA (IPO-UNIB.MC)

Mid-sized Spanish lender Unicaja (IPO-UNIB.MC) said on Tuesday it had raised enough demand from investors to cover order books for its stock market listing, in which it aims to raise up to 925 million euros.

DIA

The supermarket chain holds an investor day.

AMADEUS

UBS cuts to "neutral" from "buy" whlie raising the arget price to 55 euros from 50 euros

REPSOL

Macquarie cuts to "neutral" from "outperform" and target price to 14.3 euros from 15.8 euros.

AENA

Goldman Sachs cuts to "sell" from "neutral" while raising the target price to 179 euros from 160 euros. For today's European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU