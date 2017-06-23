The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
NEINOR HOMES
Neinor Homes said on Friday it had bought land in Valencia
worth 27 million euros.
HISPANIA
Hispania has sold an office building for 37.5 million euros.
OHL
OHL said on Thursday it is evaluating the possibility of
incorporating a significant minority shareholder at its wholly
owned subsidiary OHL Concesiones SA.
CELLNEX
Goldman Sachs removes Cellnex from its pan-European "buy"
list, cuts to "nuetral" and raises its target price to 19.9
euros from 17.8 euros.
SANTANDER
Banco Santander filed for a potential stock offering in the
form of American depository shares and rights, to subscribe for
ordinary shares in one or more offerings, though the size was
not disclosed.
