The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
EDREAMS
Edreams says full-year net profit was 10.5 mln euros after
12.4 million euros a year earlier.
SANTANDER
Banco Santander said late on Monday its board has agreed to
initiate the integration process of securities issuing
companies.
BANKIA
Spain's Bankia said on Tuesday it has agreed to acquire
Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN) in a 7.8-for-1 share swap deal which
values the smaller lender at around 825 million euros.
IAG
Bernstein starts with outperform rating.
ALMIRALL
Almirall said on Tuesday the European Commission has
approved the company's Skilarence drug for moderate-to-severe
chronic plaque psoriasis.
