BRIEF-Inventiva announces new compelling data on Odiparcil/IVA336
* INVENTIVA ANNOUNCES NEW COMPELLING DATA ON ODIPARCIL/IVA336 TO BE PRESENTED AT MPS SOCIETY NATIONAL CONFERENCE
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
CLINICA BAVIERA
Spain's market regulator has approved a bid for Clinica Baviera by Aier Eye International.
ACS
ACS said on Tuesday it has signed a refinancing agreement with a syndicate of banks for 2.15 billion euros due in Dec. 2022.
BOSTON, June 29 The U.S. Internal Revenue Service is probing whether a patient-assistance charity wrongly gave a benefit to its pharmaceutical company donors by returning most of the money they donated as payments for drugs they make, court papers show.