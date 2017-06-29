FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
June 29, 2017 / 6:21 AM / a day ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

Adolfo Dominguez

Adolfo Dominguez said on Thursday that first quarter sales were 22.7 million euros after 19.3 million euros a year earlier.

Neinor Homes

Neinor Homes said on Thursday it has bought a portfolio of fully-permitted land in Madrid and Malaga for 68.5 million euros.

Unicaja

Unicaja set its IPO price at 1.1 euros per share late on Wednesday.

Talgo

Talgo said on Wednesday it had completed a buy-back programme of 1.8 mln shares

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on

