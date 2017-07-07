Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

2 Min Read
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Barclays raises to "equal weight" from "underweight" while raising the target price to 48 euros from 44 euros.
Goldman Sachs cuts to "sell" from "neutral" while raising raising the target price to 21 euros from 20 euros
Goldman Sachs cuts Iberdrola to "neutral" from "buy", removes from its pan-European buy list while raising the target price to 7.8 euros from 7.45 euros.
Exane BNP Parisbas cuts to "underperform" from "outperform"
Exane BNP Paribas cuts to "underperform" from "neutral"
