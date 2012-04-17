* Spanish debt stress seen triggering fresh ECB bond buys
* ECB seen likely to intervene when yields top 6.5 pct
* Speculators to cut bearish bets with eye to ECB action
By William James
LONDON, April 17 Some investors are betting the
rise in Spanish borrowing costs will force the European Central
Bank to dust off its bond-buying programme to shore up the euro
zone's fourth largest economy and head off a more acute phase in
the debt crisis.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy spooked markets last month by
loosening his country's budget deficit targets. Since then, bond
yields have climbed at an accelerating pace as international
long-term investors pull money out of the country.
Spain's problems could quickly spread because investors deem
Europe's 500 billion euro bailout fund too small to prevent
contagion to Italy's huge 1.6 trillion euro bond market.
There is some fierce opposition within the ECB to resuming
bond buys but investors have nevertheless started to trade with
one eye on the chance they will step in to lower Spanish yields.
"As I look at my screen and Spain 10-year yields are up at 6
percent - things are starting to get worrying again," said Peter
Westaway, chief economist for Europe at Vanguard, an investment
management firm overseeing $1.8 trillion in assets.
"If they go up to 6.5 to 7 percent, that could become very
problematic, and if Italy started go back above Spain again then
that would be really serious."
Speculative investors are cutting short bets that make a
profit when Spanish bond prices fall and getting ready for a
shift into assets that carry higher risk and greater reward.
"We are about 50 basis points away from a level at which the
ECB is likely to intervene," said JPMorgan fixed income
strategist Pavan Wadhwa, who sees 6.5 percent in 10-year yields
as the likely trigger for ECB action.
"We specifically recommend exiting short-peripheral trades
if the Spanish 10-year yield reaches 6.25 percent, given the
progressively higher risk of policy intervention."
OPPOSITION
The ECB has purchased more than 200 billion euros of
peripheral debt in its Securities Markets Programme since May
2010 in an attempt to lower yields.
But the central bank's December and February offers of cheap
long-term loans (LTROs) totalling 1 trillion euros restored some
market calm and it stopped bond purchases in recent weeks.
The ECB has only bought 7.4 billion euros of debt this year.
Recent comments from ECB policymakers suggest they are
divided about whether the programme should be restarted.
Southern European members typically see it as an effective way
to tackle the crisis but there is stiff opposition from members
in the fiscally-stronger north.
Executive Board member Benoit Coeure, a Frenchman, hinted
last week that restarting it was an option for policymakers.
But subsequent comments from Germany's Joerg Asmussen poured
cold water on those hopes and Governing Council member Klaas
Knot, a Dutchman, said last week he hoped the bank never has to
use the programme again.
Reactivating the programme could heighten tensions and among
policymakers at the ECB, souring the atmosphere and making it
harder for President Mario Draghi to find consensus.
Spanish 10-year bond yields climbed 73 basis points in
April, an acceleration from the 37 basis point rise in March and
from 22 basis points in February.
"We're back into what can become a vicious circle. The
higher yields go, the more people question solvency; then the
more people start to question solvency, the higher yields go,"
said Nicholas Gartside, International Chief Investment Officer
for Fixed Income at JPMorgan Asset Management
ANYTHING POSSIBLE
Ten-year borrowing costs broke above 6 percent in Monday for
the first time since the ECB announced plans in December for its
first LTRO.
The ECB could also help Spain by pumping money into banks
through another offer of cheap long-term loans. Bank of Spain
Governor Miguel Angel Fernandez Ordonez said on Tuesday that
there had been no such proposal although anything was possible.
But many investors see the bond-buying programme as the
ECB's most likely option and banks are recommending 'risk-on'
strategies that will profit as investors regain confidence and
start buying assets with a higher return.
"Lots of other things correlate with peripheral
(yield)spreads so you might want to enter a less volatile,
safer, risk-on position. For example going long Belgium versus
Austria is a spread which is low in volatility but is a risk-on
play." said Rabobank strategist Richard McGuire.
Some banks say the ECB has done enough already and are
expecting Spanish debt to stabilise without any extra help.
Deutsche Bank says the threat of ECB buying and the
potential use of banks' existing stockpile of cheap cash may be
enough to bring yields down.
"We are recommending (short) positions in other assets
classes that have benefited from this risk aversion move and
should then come back," said fixed income strategist Mohit
Kumar.
Deutsche strategists have closed a short position on
two-year Spanish bonds and now look for a fall in the price of
safe-haven U.S. Treasuries and German inflation-linked debt as
ways to play a reduction in euro zone stress.