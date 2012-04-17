* Spanish debt stress seen triggering fresh ECB bond buys

* ECB seen likely to intervene when yields top 6.5 pct

* Speculators to cut bearish bets with eye to ECB action

By William James

LONDON, April 17 Some investors are betting the rise in Spanish borrowing costs will force the European Central Bank to dust off its bond-buying programme to shore up the euro zone's fourth largest economy and head off a more acute phase in the debt crisis.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy spooked markets last month by loosening his country's budget deficit targets. Since then, bond yields have climbed at an accelerating pace as international long-term investors pull money out of the country.

Spain's problems could quickly spread because investors deem Europe's 500 billion euro bailout fund too small to prevent contagion to Italy's huge 1.6 trillion euro bond market.

There is some fierce opposition within the ECB to resuming bond buys but investors have nevertheless started to trade with one eye on the chance they will step in to lower Spanish yields.

"As I look at my screen and Spain 10-year yields are up at 6 percent - things are starting to get worrying again," said Peter Westaway, chief economist for Europe at Vanguard, an investment management firm overseeing $1.8 trillion in assets.

"If they go up to 6.5 to 7 percent, that could become very problematic, and if Italy started go back above Spain again then that would be really serious."

Speculative investors are cutting short bets that make a profit when Spanish bond prices fall and getting ready for a shift into assets that carry higher risk and greater reward.

"We are about 50 basis points away from a level at which the ECB is likely to intervene," said JPMorgan fixed income strategist Pavan Wadhwa, who sees 6.5 percent in 10-year yields as the likely trigger for ECB action.

"We specifically recommend exiting short-peripheral trades if the Spanish 10-year yield reaches 6.25 percent, given the progressively higher risk of policy intervention."

OPPOSITION

The ECB has purchased more than 200 billion euros of peripheral debt in its Securities Markets Programme since May 2010 in an attempt to lower yields.

But the central bank's December and February offers of cheap long-term loans (LTROs) totalling 1 trillion euros restored some market calm and it stopped bond purchases in recent weeks.

The ECB has only bought 7.4 billion euros of debt this year.

Recent comments from ECB policymakers suggest they are divided about whether the programme should be restarted. Southern European members typically see it as an effective way to tackle the crisis but there is stiff opposition from members in the fiscally-stronger north.

Executive Board member Benoit Coeure, a Frenchman, hinted last week that restarting it was an option for policymakers.

But subsequent comments from Germany's Joerg Asmussen poured cold water on those hopes and Governing Council member Klaas Knot, a Dutchman, said last week he hoped the bank never has to use the programme again.

Reactivating the programme could heighten tensions and among policymakers at the ECB, souring the atmosphere and making it harder for President Mario Draghi to find consensus.

Spanish 10-year bond yields climbed 73 basis points in April, an acceleration from the 37 basis point rise in March and from 22 basis points in February.

"We're back into what can become a vicious circle. The higher yields go, the more people question solvency; then the more people start to question solvency, the higher yields go," said Nicholas Gartside, International Chief Investment Officer for Fixed Income at JPMorgan Asset Management

ANYTHING POSSIBLE

Ten-year borrowing costs broke above 6 percent in Monday for the first time since the ECB announced plans in December for its first LTRO.

The ECB could also help Spain by pumping money into banks through another offer of cheap long-term loans. Bank of Spain Governor Miguel Angel Fernandez Ordonez said on Tuesday that there had been no such proposal although anything was possible.

But many investors see the bond-buying programme as the ECB's most likely option and banks are recommending 'risk-on' strategies that will profit as investors regain confidence and start buying assets with a higher return.

"Lots of other things correlate with peripheral (yield)spreads so you might want to enter a less volatile, safer, risk-on position. For example going long Belgium versus Austria is a spread which is low in volatility but is a risk-on play." said Rabobank strategist Richard McGuire.

Some banks say the ECB has done enough already and are expecting Spanish debt to stabilise without any extra help.

Deutsche Bank says the threat of ECB buying and the potential use of banks' existing stockpile of cheap cash may be enough to bring yields down.

"We are recommending (short) positions in other assets classes that have benefited from this risk aversion move and should then come back," said fixed income strategist Mohit Kumar.

Deutsche strategists have closed a short position on two-year Spanish bonds and now look for a fall in the price of safe-haven U.S. Treasuries and German inflation-linked debt as ways to play a reduction in euro zone stress.