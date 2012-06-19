LONDON, June 19 Clearing house LCH.Clearnet SA
will increase the cost of using Spanish bonds to raise funds via
its repo service following a recent surge in Spanish bond
yields, the company said on Tuesday.
The clearing house said it would raise the initial margin on
one-month to seven-year and 10- to 15-year Spanish debt with
effect from close of business on June 21. The largest move was
in the 3.25- to 4.75-year maturity sector where the charge rose
to 7 percent from 5.40 percent, according to a notice on its
website.
Spanish 10-year yields have risen to euro-era
peaks above 7 percent this week after an offer from the euro
zone to bail out its ailing banks failed to ease investor
concerns about Spain's finances. The surge in borrowing costs is
fuelling concern about Spain's ability to fund itself in
commercial markets long-term.
The increase in margin calls makes it less attractive to
hold Spanish bonds and piles more pressure on Spanish banks who
have been using the debt as collateral to raise funds.