LONDON, Sept 11 Spain's 10-year bond yield premium over Italy's rose to its highest in over two years on Friday, on concerns a potential victory by pro-independence parties in Sept. 27 regional elections in wealthy Catalonia could lead to political instability.

The gap between the two yields widened to 26.5 basis points, its widest since mid-August 2013. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; editing by Nigel Stephenson)