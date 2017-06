MADRID Aug 6 The Spanish stock market rose by more than 1.5 percent on the day on Monday when trading resumed following a technical glitch that halted activity on the Madrid bourse for nearly five hours.

The blue-chip IBEX index was up 1.8 percent at 6,877.00 points by 1251 GMT, led by advances in the share prices of banks Santander, BBVA and clothing retailer Inditex.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Paul Day)