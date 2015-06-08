(Repeats Friday item)
* Ruling party defeat in local polls unsettles investors
* Concern whether Rajoy will ease back on reforms
* Spanish firms' earnings momentum slipping
* Spanish bond yields rise faster vs Italy, Portugal
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Alistair Smout
LONDON, June 5 Investors' love affair with Spain
is cooling as they contemplate the possibility of slower reforms
and a fragmented coalition government after elections later this
year, with both bonds and stocks now underperforming their
southern European peers.
Spain has been among investors' top picks this year due to a
recovering economy under conservative Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy and the European Central Bank's drive to stimulate
activity across the euro zone through bond purchases.
But the ruling People's Party (PP) suffered its worst result
in 24 years in local and regional polls on May 24, raising
investors' concerns that Rajoy could ease off on the reforms
that have helped to turn the euro zone's fourth-biggest economy
into the fastest growing in the bloc.
While the PP got more votes than any other party, its
reforms remain unpopular with many Spaniards and new parties,
including the anti-austerity Podemos, made gains.
The immediate market impact was hardly seismic, but there
are signs investors are turning cautious, fearing the next
government might need the support of radical parties such as
Podemos after the elections expected in November.
Government bonds generally have suffered a rout in recent
weeks but even before it began, Spanish borrowing costs had
rebounded more sharply off record lows than those of either
Italy or Portugal.
Italian and Spanish bonds had been among the main
beneficiaries of the ECB's 1 trillion euro quantitative easing
programme that spurred investors into the higher-yielding
southern European debt as yields on top-rated bonds vanished.
Spanish yield premiums over benchmark German Bunds hit 2015
highs after the elections. Yields on 10-year Spanish sovereign
bonds have risen 58 basis points so far this year to a
seven-month high of 2.25 percent, nearly double
the climb in Italian equivalents.
Spanish bond yields have largely been lower than Italian
ones so far this year but the gap has shrunk close to parity.
"There is very much a nervousness within the investment
community over the sovereign landscape within Spain. That is
being driven by lack of visibility over the political outlook,"
said Chris Parkinson, head of research at Christopher Street
Capital.
POST-ELECTION PERMUTATIONS
While Rajoy's PP seems likely to lose its parliamentary
majority, nothing is certain. Among a long list of post-election
permutations is a centre-right coalition of the PP and the new
market-friendly Ciudadanos party, a coalition of Podemos and the
Socialists or even a grand coalition. Some commentators believe
the next government may be short-lived, especially if it is a
minority administration.
In equities, Spain's blue chip IBEX index is up 9.3
percent year-to-date, lagging a 23.3 percent rise in Italy's
FTSE MIB and a 13.7 percent rise for the EuroSTOXX
index of euro zone shares.
(For graphic on stock and bonds' comparative performance,
please click on: link.reuters.com/tap84w)
Spanish firms' momentum is slipping. Analysts' estimates of
their 2015 earnings have been downgraded by 0.2 percent over the
last 30 days, compared with a 1.5 percent upgrade for Italian
companies, Thomson Reuters Starmine data shows.
Capital expenditure is at risk. "Any kind of political
uncertainty tends to make companies reticent to invest," said
Parkinson. "If they don't know what the political climate is
going to look like... they're not going to embark on any major
capex programmes, and that has a knock-on effect on the broader
company, and could drag the economy into a quagmirish state."
Spain's economy grew 0.9 percent quarter-on-quarter in the
first three months of this year, outpacing 0.3 percent growth in
Italy and Germany and 0.1 percent in France.
SPAIN VS ITALY
A recent fund manager survey by Bank of America/Merrill
Lynch showed Spain was the second most favoured equity market in
Europe in May, after Germany. This means they are "overweight"
Spain, investing a larger part of their portfolio in the
country's market than its size relative to others.
However, fund managers wanted to be less overweight Spain
last month than they had been in April. By contrast, more fund
managers wanted to be overweight Italy for the next year when
asked in May than in April, closing the gap with Spain. When
investors are largely overweight an asset, it could fall swiftly
if sentiment suddenly switches.
A trigger would be any sign of growing support for Podemos.
"You could probably price in an extra 25 to 50 basis points in
risk premia as a result on Spanish sovereign bonds," said Sanjay
Joshi, head of fixed income and London and Capital.
Podemos is often compared with Syriza, the radical leftist
party that leads the Greek government, but has toned down its
policies in recent weeks, scrapping some ideas such as
defaulting on the national debt.
Falling returns on government bonds have also led some
Spanish banks to cut their holdings of the country's debt. They
were the most aggressive sellers of the bonds in April,
offloading about 11 billion euros' ($12.5 billion) worth,
according to latest central bank data. Italian banks, which were
net sellers the previous month, increased buying of Italian
sovereign debt by 10 billion euros.
"With regards to positioning, we're in a wait-and-see mode
at the moment, to see the impact on markets," said Christoph
Riniker, head of equity strategy research at Julius Baer.
"But if we have to choose between Italy and Spain within
peripheral markets, we would tend to Italy at the moment,
because there is less political risk."
($1 = 0.9006 euros)
(Additional reporting by Julien Toyer in Madrid; Graphic by
Vincent Flasseur; Editing by Nigel Stephenson and David Stamp)