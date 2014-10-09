COLOMBO Oct 9 The Sri Lankan rupee ended a tad
weaker on Thursday due to dollar demand from foreign bond
sellers and importers, dealers said.
The spot currency ended at 130.35/45 per dollar
compared with Tuesday's close of 130.32/36. Both the stock and
foreign exchange markets were closed on Wednesday for a Buddhist
religious holiday.
Currency dealers and a bond trader said there was demand for
dollars from foreign investors for selling bonds but in thin
volumes.
Treasury Secretary P.B. Jayasundera said on Thursday rupee
appreciation is unavoidable in the medium to longer term due to
higher export earnings and inflows from services.
The central bank in the last week of September limited the
spot currency range to between 130.40 and 130.50, to prevent any
sharp fall amid heavy equity selling and pullback by foreign
investors from government securities.
Currency dealers expect the rupee to weaken further on the
back of sustained selling by foreign investors in government
securities, which are already at multi-year lows, and rising
imports in a low interest rate environment.
Overseas investors sold a net 16.9 billion rupees ($129.7
million) worth of government securities in the week ended Oct.
1, after selling 5.07 billion rupees worth of government
securities in the previous week, data from the central bank
showed.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)