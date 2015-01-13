COLOMBO Jan 13 Sri Lanka rupee forwards ended
firmer on Tuesday as a state-run lender sold dollars ahead of
holidays on Wednesday and Thursday even as traders sought
clarity on economic policy from the newly-elected government led
by President Maithripala Sirisena.
Four-day forwards, which were actively traded, closed higher
at 132.25/35 per dollar, compared to Monday's close of
132.75/85.
"A state bank sold dollars and allowed the rupee to
appreciate up to 132.00. Then, the same state bank started to
mop up dollars to allow for a little depreciation," a
stockbroker said.
The markets will be closed for a special holiday on
Wednesday in view of Pope Francis' visit to Sri Lanka, while
they will be shut for a Hindu religious holiday on Thursday.
Normal trading will resume on Friday.
Sirisena announced an interim cabinet on Monday and said he
would carry out reforms to fight corruption in the 100 days to a
parliamentary election.
The market is expecting a flexible exchange rate with more
foreign grants under Sirisena's rule as opposed to the fixed and
controlled exchange rate regime under the previous government.
The spot currency was not traded on Tuesday.
Sri Lankan spots traded in a band between 130.00 and 131.75
rupees throughout 2014 following the central bank's move to
limit volatility in the currency and ensure a stable exchange
rate.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)