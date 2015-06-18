COLOMBO, June 18 The Sri Lankan spot rupee fell
to its lowest ever level on Thursday after a state bank, through
which the central bank usually directs the market, lowered its
dollar selling rate by 20 cents to 134.20 rupees per dollar,
dealers said.
The currency fell 0.15 percent, after staying
steady for three straight sessions, and hit 134.20, its lowest
level ever, compared with Wednesday's close of 134.00, which was
the previous all-time low.
The move comes a day after currency dealers told Reuters
that it would not be sustainable to defend the rupee with state
bank dollar sales in the long run as this could bring down
foreign exchanges reserves to a "dangerous level".
"There is heavy demand for dollars from importers and some
foreign banks which are facilitating exit of foreign investors
in government securities," a currency dealer said on condition
of anonymity.
Currency dealers see persistent downward pressure on the
rupee due to a strengthening U.S. currency amid exits by foreign
investors from government securities due to speculation over a
rate hike by the Federal Reserves sooner rather than later.
Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran said last week that
the country should let market forces determine its rupee
exchange rate and warned that trying to buck the global trend of
a rising dollar was "suicidal".
The rupee, which has fallen 2.27 percent so far this year,
is on the decline mainly due to a stronger dollar, the central
bank has said, while higher imports and private sector credit in
a lower interest rate regime also weighed on the currency.
One-week forwards ended weaker at 134.35/55 per dollar
compared with Wednesday's close of 134.15/35, while three-month
forwards ended at 136.10/20 per dollar compared with Wednesday's
close 135.90/136.10.
On Wednesday, Sri Lanka called on banks and investment
houses to propose terms for a foreign currency term financing
facility as it seeks to raise up to $500 million to meet the
costs of some externally-funded projects stated in its 2015
budget after the government raised nearly $1 billion via a
10-year sovereign and development bonds on May 28.
The central bank on Thursday called bids to sell $100
million in development bonds.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)