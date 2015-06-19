COLOMBO, June 19 The Sri Lankan spot rupee edged
up on Friday after hitting a record low on Thursday as a state
bank, through which the central bank usually directs the market,
raised its dollar selling rate by 10 cents to 134.10, dealers
said.
On Thursday the currency fell 0.15 percent or 20
cents, to hit an all-time low of 134.20, as the state bank
lowered its dollar selling rate by 20 cents on Thursday.
"The rupee is firmer in dull trade. The state bank has
raised the selling rate by 10 cents to 134.10," a currency
dealer said on condition of anonymity.
Currency dealers told Reuters that it would not be
sustainable to defend the rupee with state bank dollar sales in
the long run as this could bring down foreign exchanges reserves
to a "dangerous level".
Currency dealers see persistent downward pressure on the
rupee due to a strengthening U.S. currency amid exits by foreign
investors from government securities due to speculation over a
rate hike by the Federal Reserves sooner rather than later.
Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran said last week that
the country should let market forces determine its rupee
exchange rate and warned that trying to buck the global trend of
a rising dollar was "suicidal".
The rupee, which has fallen 2.2 percent so far this year, is
on the decline mainly due to a stronger dollar, the central bank
has said, while higher imports and private sector credit in a
lower interest rate regime also weighed on the currency.
Three-month forwards were trading at 135.94/136.04 per
dollar at 0554 GMT compared with Thursday's close of 136.10/20.
In the stock market, the benchmark index was down 0.2
percent at 7,049.77 by 0556 GMT. Turnover stood at 388.9 million
rupees ($2.9 million).
($1 = 134.1000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)