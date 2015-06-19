COLOMBO, June 19 The Sri Lankan spot rupee edged
up on Friday after hitting a record low in the previous session
as a state bank, through which the central bank usually directs
the market, raised its dollar selling rate by 10 cents to
134.10, dealers said.
On Thursday the currency fell 0.15 percent or 20
cents, to hit an all-time low of 134.20 per dollar, as the state
bank lowered its dollar selling rate by 20 cents on Thursday. It
closed at 134.10 on Friday.
"The rupee ended firmer in dull trade. The state bank raised
the selling rate by 10 cents to 134.10," a currency dealer said
on condition of anonymity.
Currency dealers told Reuters that it would not be
sustainable to defend the rupee with state bank dollar sales in
the long run as this could bring down foreign exchanges reserves
to a "dangerous level".
Currency dealers see persistent downward pressure on the
rupee due to a strengthening U.S. currency amid exits by foreign
investors from government securities due to speculation over a
rate hike by the Federal Reserves sooner rather than later.
Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran said last week that
the country should let market forces determine its rupee
exchange rate and warned that trying to buck the global trend of
a rising dollar was "suicidal".
The rupee, which has fallen 2.2 percent so far this year, is
on the decline mainly due to a stronger dollar, the central bank
has said, while higher imports and private sector credit in a
lower interest rate regime also weighed on the currency.
Three-month forwards ended at 136.10/25 per dollar, little
changed from Thursday's close of 136.10/20.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)